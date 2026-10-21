Stephen Graham Demonstrates Character Walks He Uses for Roles
The actor also described spotting Meyers at a Pittsburgh Steelers football game.
Stephen Graham broke down how he physically builds his characters during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, demonstrating several distinct walks he uses to get into different roles. Speaking with host Seth Meyers, Graham treated the segment as a kind of live tutorial, showing how posture and gait shift from one character to another as part of his process.
Graham used part of the conversation to discuss his work on the new Apple TV show Nocturne, giving viewers a glimpse into a current project occupying his schedule. He also recounted spotting Meyers at a Pittsburgh Steelers football game, adding a personal anecdote to the discussion of his craft.
The appearance balanced the physical demonstration of his character work with the behind-the-scenes detail about Nocturne, giving audiences insight into both his process as an actor and the project he is currently filming.
Graham's visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers follows a string of recent guest appearances on the program, including actors and musicians discussing their own current and past work.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.