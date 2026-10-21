Quinta Brunson on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY's Disneyland Episode
The creator and star also described getting input from real teachers for the ABC comedy.
Quinta Brunson sat down with Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to discuss filming a Disneyland episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, including scenes shot with athlete guest stars. Brunson walked through the logistics and experience of bringing the Philadelphia-set comedy's cast to the theme park for the special episode.
Brunson created and stars in ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, which follows teachers at a Philadelphia public school. During the appearance, she also described receiving the key to the city of Philadelphia, an honor tied to the show's setting, and talked about how real teachers have given input that has shaped the series.
The conversation touched on how that feedback from actual educators has factored into the writing and depiction of the school and its staff on the show. Brunson's comments offered a look at the research and civic recognition that have accompanied the series since it began drawing attention to its Philadelphia setting.
Brunson previously discussed the show's direction in an appearance on Good Morning America, where she previewed what's ahead in ABBOTT ELEMENTARY season six, giving viewers a look at the new season for the show's cast of Philadelphia public school teachers.
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