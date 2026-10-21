 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Quinta Brunson on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY's Disneyland Episode

The creator and star also described getting input from real teachers for the ABC comedy.

By:


Quinta Brunson sat down with Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to discuss filming a Disneyland episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, including scenes shot with athlete guest stars. Brunson walked through the logistics and experience of bringing the Philadelphia-set comedy's cast to the theme park for the special episode.

Brunson created and stars in ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, which follows teachers at a Philadelphia public school. During the appearance, she also described receiving the key to the city of Philadelphia, an honor tied to the show's setting, and talked about how real teachers have given input that has shaped the series.

The conversation touched on how that feedback from actual educators has factored into the writing and depiction of the school and its staff on the show. Brunson's comments offered a look at the research and civic recognition that have accompanied the series since it began drawing attention to its Philadelphia setting.

Brunson previously discussed the show's direction in an appearance on Good Morning America, where she previewed what's ahead in ABBOTT ELEMENTARY season six, giving viewers a look at the new season for the show's cast of Philadelphia public school teachers.

Recent Articles
Chris Perfetti Recalls Reading Quinta Brunson's ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Script
Chris Perfetti Recalls Reading Quinta Brunson's ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Script
10/19/2026
Quinta Brunson Previews What's Ahead in ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Season 6
Quinta Brunson Previews What's Ahead in ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Season 6
10/19/2026
Janine And Tyriq Panic Over A Missing Student In New ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Zoo Clip
Janine And Tyriq Panic Over A Missing Student In New ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Zoo Clip
9/21/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts