NOCTURNE Trailer: Liev Schreiber Hunts a Serial Killer's Missing Victim on Apple TV

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Apple TV posted the official trailer for NOCTURNE, a new crime thriller premiering October 30 on the streaming service. The trailer sets up a case built around a chilling discovery: a victim of the notorious serial killer Jurek Walter has unexpectedly turned up alive, forcing a detective to race against time to find the one person still missing.

The series stars Liev Schreiber as detective Jonah Lynn, alongside Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham. According to Apple TV, the story follows Lynn's search while his protégé, Saga Bauer, goes undercover to extract answers directly from the killer. The cast also includes Rory Culkin, Poorna Jagannathan, Bill Camp, Chrissy Metz, Gary Carr and Landon Valentin.

Apple TV describes Nocturne as a crime thriller in the vein of Black Bird, Lucky and Presumed Innocent, positioning the series within the streamer's growing slate of prestige mystery dramas. The premise hinges on the tension between Lynn's methodical detective work and Bauer's riskier, undercover approach to the same killer, with the trailer framing both threads as converging toward the same unresolved case.

Nocturne is set to premiere October 30 and will be available to stream on Apple TV, part of a service accessible across more than a billion screens in over 100 countries and regions.

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