NOCTURNE Trailer Released; Apple TV Drama Stars Liev Schreiber

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Apple TV has released the trailer and key art for 'Nocturne,' a drama based on the internationally bestselling crime novel 'The Sandman' by Lars Kepler. The series stars and is executive produced by Tony and Actor Award winner and Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Liev Schreiber and Emmy Award nominee Zazie Beetz, and stars Emmy, Golden Globe and Actor Award winner Stephen Graham. The 10-episode drama is developed for television, co-showrun, written and executive produced by John Hlavin and created for television, co-showrun, written and executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Rowan Joffe.

'Nocturne' will make its global debut on Friday, October 30, 2026 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 25, 2026 on Apple TV.

'Nocturne' tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek's last missing victim forces Jonah to send his surrogate daughter FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz) up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go?

The ensemble cast starring alongside Schreiber, Beetz and Graham includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan and Gary Carr.

Creative Team

Produced for Apple TV by A+E Studios in association with Range Studios, the series is created for television by, written and executive produced by Joffe, and developed for television, written and executive produced by Hlavin who also serves as the series showrunner. Emmy, Peabody and DGA Award winner Tim Van Patten directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. In addition to starring, Schreiber executive produces, and Beetz executive produces via her Sleepy Poppy production company. Author Lars Kepler (Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril), Øystein Karlsen, David Rysdahl, Dorothy Fortenberry and Niclas Salomonsson also serve as executive producers, while Julie Herrin serves as co-executive producer. Academy Award winner and Emmy nominee Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson executive produce for A+E Studios. Heather Kadin, Peter Micelli, and Jack Whigham executive produce for Range Studios.

Lars Kepler is one of the bestselling thriller authors in the world and their ten published crime novels, known as the Joona Linna series, have sold a total of 20 million copies globally. The book series is translated into 40 languages and distributed in over 170 territories.

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