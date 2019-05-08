Starz Announces June 30th Global Premiere Date for THE ROOK

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), announced today that the Lionsgate and Liberty Global-produced Starz Original Series "The Rook" will premiere Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at 8PM ET/PT on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, and then on the STARZPLAY platform in Germany and Spain.

In addition to the premiere date announcement, Starz also released "The Rook" key art featuring Emma Greenwell ("The Path," "Shameless"), who stars as 'Myfanwy Thomas.' The tagline, "Awaken the Power Within," teases Myfanwy's quest to uncover her expunged past and the mysterious journey that lies ahead for her this season.

"The Rook" is a supernatural spy thriller, which tells the story of Myfanwy Thomas, a woman who wakes up in the rain beside London's Millennium Bridge with no memory of who she is and no way to explain the circle of latex-gloved dead bodies splayed around her. When Myfanwy discovers she is a high-ranking official in the Checquy, Britain's last truly secret service for people with paranormal abilities, she will have to navigate the dangerous and complex world of the agency to uncover who wiped her memory - and why she is a target.

In addition to Emma Greenwell, "The Rook's" star-studded cast also includes Joely Richardson ("Nip/Tuck," Red Sparrow), Olivia Munn ("The Newsroom," The Predator), Adrian Lester (The Day After Tomorrow, "Riviera"), Ronan Raftery (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, "Moone Boy"), Catherine Steadman (About Time, "Downton Abbey"), Jon Fletcher ("Genius," "The Messengers"), Shelley Conn ("The Lottery," How Do You Know), and James D'Arcy ("Agent Carter," Dunkirk).

"The Rook" is produced by Lionsgate and Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK). It is adapted and co-produced by Sam Holcroft and Al Muriel, and drawn from Daniel O'Malley's novel. Showrunner duo Lisa Zwerling ("Betrayal," "FlashForward," "ER") and Karyn Usher ("Bones," "Prison Break," "Backstrom") serve as executive producers via their Carpool Entertainment production company, alongside Stephen Garrett ("The Night Manager," "Hunted") who executive produces under his Character 7 banner.

Liberty Global will simultaneously exclusively premiere the series on demand through certain of its European cable TV platforms, while Liberty Latin America will do the same in its markets in Latin America and the Caribbean. Lionsgate holds worldwide rights to "The Rook" and is actively licensing the series to international buyers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories