Stars From Showtime's BILLIONS Unite for Phone Banking Party

VoteRiders and the cast of the hit TV show Billions are teaming up to host a special phone banking party tonight in order to clarify confusion about what ID voters need in their state and provide direct voter assistance. VoteRiders previously hosted a phone banking party with the cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and also held three letter-writing parties with their Hamilton ambassadors and numerous Broadway stars in August, September and October, which saw more than 60,000 personal letters containing state-specific voter ID requirements sent directly to voters in key states.

The phone banking event will feature engaging conversation and voter ID education with Billions cast members Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Steve Kunken, Terry Kinney, Daniel Isaac, Asia Kate Dillon, Will Roland and Kelly AuCoin.

VoteRiders is the nation's leading nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization removing barriers to voting by clarifying state-by-state voter ID requirements, giving voters who do have the ID they need the confidence to cast their ballot, and directly assisting eligible voters nationwide who do not yet have the voter ID they need in their state.

VoteRiders COO Shannon H. Anderson said, "As voters cast their ballots all over the country, it is more critical than ever to understand the urgency of this voter ID situation. Over 25 million voting-age Americans still do not have current, government-issued photo ID - including 1 in every 4 Black adults, and 1 in every 5 young voters (18-24 years old) - while 35 states do have voter ID laws. In addition, there are at least as many voters who do actually have the ID they need to vote, but are so overwhelmed and confused by these constantly changing, state-specific voter ID requirements that they aren't going to vote either unless we reach out to confirm for them that they already have what they need. That's why we've come together with so many incredible actors, artists, and other volunteers to help clarify the actual, current requirements for voters in every state. It's going to take all of us doing everything in our power to address this crisis in our democracy, and make sure that every voice is heard by November 3."

To that end, together with its celebrity ambassadors, thousands of volunteers and hundreds of partners nationwide, VoteRiders provides reliable, current voter ID information and the logistical, financial and legal support eligible voters need to make sure voter ID laws do not stand in the way of making their vote count.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit www.voteriders.org or call/text 844.338.8743.

