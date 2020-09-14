Star-Studded Voice Cast Fights a Bloody Battle In TO YOUR LAST DEATH October 6th

Following a wildly successful run on the global film festival circuit, having netted over two dozen awards and 60 nominations.

Following a wildly successful run on the global film festival circuit, having netted over two dozen awards and 60 nominations, Coverage Ink and Quiver Distribution have announced the Blu-ray release of Jason Axinn's To Your Last Death. The blood-splattered, timewarped animated family drama will be available nationwide October 6th on Blu-ray. It is currently available on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox.

To Your Last Death combines a wildly imaginative script with eye-popping animation. The film is anchored by a first-class voice cast: Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, "Firefly", "Gotham") as the mysterious Gamemaster, Ray Wise ("Twin Peaks", Batman: THE KILLING Joke, Robocop), Dani Lennon (The Love Witch, Bite Me), Bill Moseley (House of 1000 Corpses, Repo! The Genetic Opera, The Devil's Rejects), and William Shatner (the "Star Trek" franchise, "The Practice") as the sadistic Overseer.

Of her time in the recording booth, Baccarin shared, "What drew me to this project was how dark it was. This idea that we can be finger puppets, that somebody could be up there, wreaking chaos in our lives... Obviously, it's a fantasy world, and it's always fun to do something that's completely unrealistic and at the same time plays with themes from reality. I enjoyed this character because one could say she's evil -- she's doing these terrible things -- but she's really just doing her job. It's not about emotion, and it's not about being mean or terrible to people. It's about entertainment, and in a weird way, I thought it would be really fun to attempt vocally to do that."



"If you can make people feel that they could die horribly, that's scary. That's close to the bone," added Shatner.

