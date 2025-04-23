Sophie Brooks' OH, HI!, Starring Molly Gordon, Sets Summer Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OH, HI!, written and directed by Sophie Brooks (THE BOY DOWNSTAIRS), will be released in theaters nationwide on July 25, 2025. The film, which serves as Brooks' sophomore feature and stars Molly Gordon, Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and John Reynolds, charmed audiences and critics alike at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and will make its New York debut at the 2025 Tribeca Festival in June.

In the film, Iris (Gordon) and Isaac’s (Lerman) first romantic weekend getaway as a couple goes awry. Convinced that he’s just confused, Iris goes to extreme lengths to prove to him that they are meant to be together.

OH, HI! is produced by David Brooks, Dan Clifton, Julie Waters, Sophie Brooks, and Molly Gordon. Evan Dyal, Justin Brown, Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, Elan Gale, Evan Moore, and Sabina Friedman-Seitz are executive producers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Comments