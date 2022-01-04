Sony's SPIDER-MAN Followup MORBIUS Delays Release Date

Sony Pictures has delayed the release date of Morbius to April 1, Variety reports.

Starring Jared Leto, the film is part of the Spider-Man cinematic universe, not Disney's Marvel universe. The film was originally scheduled to be released on July 31, 2020, and was then March 19, 2021, until October 8, 2021, and then January 28, 2022 before its new April release date.

One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as OscarÂ® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

Watch the Morbius trailer here: