Sonya Chung to Step Down as Director of Film Forum

Sonya Chung, Director of Film Forum, NYC’s leading non-profit independent cinema since 1970, will step down from her role at the end of this year. She took over from longtime director Karen Cooper in 2023.

During her leadership tenure (Deputy Director 2020-23; Director since July 1, 2023), Chung helped Film Forum weather the closure period and complex reopening process during the COVID pandemic, led the growth of audience outreach and organizational partnerships, co-programmed new-release films with Karen Cooper—Film Forum’s director from 1972 to 2023—and Premieres Artistic Director Mike Maggiore, and participated in the management team that negotiated Film Forum’s first union contract with the Technical, Office and Professional Union Local 2110 UAW.

Film Forum’s admissions broke box-office records for two consecutive years under Chung’s leadership. The presentation of bold, urgent new films, alongside unmatched repertory programming led by founding Repertory Artistic Director Bruce Goldstein, drove this success. Chung also helped grow and deepen the commitment of a robust membership and donor base, ensuring Film Forum’s nonprofit mission to show challenging, underrecognized films regardless of commercial potential.

“Sonya has evolved management and organizational structures with an eye to the future, laying the groundwork for Film Forum’s long-term capacity to serve its devoted audience, philanthropic supporters, the independent film industry, and the NYC cultural community,” says Film Forum Board Chair Gray Coleman (Partner, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP). “She leaves the organization in fine form for her successor—and for the next generation of filmgoers.”

“It has been a privilege to serve and lead Film Forum these last 5 1/2 years,” comments Chung. “I am stepping down as Director for much the same reasons I accepted the position: I love Film Forum and want it to thrive, mature, and remain deeply anchored as a NYC gem that means so much to so many people. This is the right and best time for the next evolution of leadership. I am proud of what our team—along with the filmmakers, industry colleagues, and organizations we partner with—has accomplished together, and I am genuinely excited for this next chapter in Film Forum’s journey.”

Film Forum’s Board of Directors has formed a search committee to be headed by Coleman and Stella Strazdas (together the executive committee of the board). The committee has engaged Tom O’Connor Consulting Group to lead a national search to fill the position, led by Edie Demas, Vice President, Organizational Strategy and Brenna Thomas, Search Consultant.

About Film Forum

Founded in 1970, Film Forum (FF) is an independent, nonprofit arthouse cinema in downtown Manhattan. Its mission is to present the NYC theatrical premieres of a rich array of new independent documentaries and narrative feature films alongside classic film restorations and rediscoveries, bringing film’s power as an art form to the widest possible live audiences. Now in its 55th year, FF presents 400-500 movies and 200+ live events each year, via extended runs and multi-week series, on 4 screens and with approx. 225,000 annual admissions. In fulfilling its nonprofit mission, FF takes risks on debut and little-known filmmakers, challenging subject matter, and underrecognized classics—offering this programming at the scope, pace, and volume of commercial theaters and contributing to the vitality of arthouse cinema.

Film Forum senior staff include: Chad Bolton (Managing Director); Adam Grant-Walker (Director of Communications); Bruce Goldstein (Repertory Artistic Director); Mike Maggiore (Premieres Artistic Director); and Mary Ellen Obias (Director of Development).

Photo credit: Robin Holland