Sofia Carson to Make Feature Film Debut in Netflix's Dance Film FEEL THE BEAT

Sofia Carson is set to make her feature film debut in Netflix's dance film Feel the Beat.

After failing to find success on Broadway, April (Sofia Carson) returns to her small hometown and is reluctantly recruited to train a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition.

Elissa Down will direct from a script by Michael Armbruster and Shawn Ku.

Susan Cartsonis will produce for for Resonate Entertainment with Clément Bauer associate producing for Resonate Entertainment. Brent Emery, Suzanne Farwell will executive produce for Resonate Entertainment along with Aaron Barnett.

The film stars Sofia Carson (Descendants trilogy, PLL: The Perfectionists), Wolfgang Novogratz (Sierra Burgess is a Loser, The Half of It), Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Lidya Jewett (Good Girls, Hidden Figures), Eva Hauge, Johanna Colón (Troupe Zero), Sadie Lapidus, Shiloh Nelson (Tomorrowland), Shaylee Mansfield (Noelle), Justin Allan, Kai Zen, Carina Battrick, Brandon Kyle Goodman (Plus One, Modern Love), Ken Pak, Dennis Andres, Amy Stewart.

Emmy Award-Winner, Mia Michaels (So You Think You Can Dance, Rock of Ages, and Step Up) will choreograph the film.

Feel The Beat joins Netflix's growing slate of live action family films featuring kids and teens, which includes the 2019 comedy Tall Girl, directed by Nzingha Stewart (Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things), produced by Wonderland as well as 2020 films The Main Event, directed by Jay Karas (Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, Break Point) and produced in partnership with WWE Studios; A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, directed by Rachel Talalay (Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale), produced by Montecito and Walden; and Hello, Universe, based on Erin Entrada Kelly's Newbery Award-winning, New York Times bestselling novel, produced by Significant Productions.

Principal photography began on July 25th in Toronto, Canada.

Photo Credit: Nino Munoz





