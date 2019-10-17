Smithsonian Channel Announces Expansion of IN COLOR Programming

This November, Smithsonian Channel will transform decades of black and white, bringing figures like Winston Churchill, Queen Victoria and Frank Sinatra - and events like the Hindenburg disaster - into the full-color world they lived. The network today announced the season three premiere of the critically lauded and audience-beloved series AMERICA IN COLOR, as well as the launch of a new series, BRITAIN IN COLOR. Deeply researched to ensure accurate colorization, the six new episodes of AMERICA IN COLOR explore rich themes that still resonate today, from the changing roles of the American worker to immigration and the enduring values of small-town America. The three-episode season of BRITAIN IN COLOR brings to life the full glory of the British Empire and the royal family as well as the iconic Prime Minister. AMERICA IN COLOR returns on Sunday, November 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and the season premiere will be available to stream on the network's Youtube page beginning Sunday, November 10. BRITAIN IN COLOR premieres on November 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The season premiere of AMERICA IN COLOR, COMING TO AMERICA, sees millions of immigrants arriving IN SEARCH OF the American dream from the turn of the century through the 1960s. Very rare footage shows world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein in Germany and traces his journey from Nazi-era Germany to American citizenship. Never-before-seen home movies capture the early days and hard-won success of a Russian Jewish family who settled in Maine. Other home movies track a young Mexican-American family living in Texas in the 1920s. And for the first time in color, the episode shows a child of Italian immigrants who rose to fame, young Frank Sinatra, giving a tour of his home and making pizza.

The BRITAIN IN COLOR premiere episode, ROYALTY, features the earliest existing footage of Queen Victoria before her death in 1901. The episode builds epic sweep out of tiny details, from the uniformed procession at Victoria's funeral, to David, Prince of Wales, whose stylish suits and daring patterns make him a tabloid darling even before he gives up the throne for love. The earliest known original color footage of Princess Elizabeth shows her playing in a Piccadilly garden with sister Margaret, long before anyone knew she would one day be Queen.

AMERICA IN COLOR and BRITAIN IN COLOR are produced by Arrow Media for Smithsonian Channel. Sam Starbuck serves as executive producer and Tom Brisley as creative director. Charles Colville is series producer. John Cavanagh, Charles Poe and David Royle are executive producers for Smithsonian Channel.

