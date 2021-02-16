Sight & Sound Announces Live Broadcast of JESUS for Easter

This Easter, Sight & Sound is bringing its groundbreaking original stage production "JESUS" to screens worldwide in a special live broadcast event. Already seen by more than 4 million people, audiences from across the globe will now be able to watch the greatest rescue story of all time as it comes to life like never before: live from the Branson stage.

"For more than 40 years audiences from all over the world have been coming to Sight & Sound to experience THE BIBLE coming to life on stage," said Sight & Sound Chief Story Officer Josh Enck. "Now, we get to go to them."

With cameras covering the theater from every angle, including on stage and behind the curtain, audiences will get a front row seat to every spectacular moment of the show as it unfolds in real time. The live event will include a 30-minute pre-show and a 20-minute intermission, with exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and a sneak peek at how the production was created.

"'JESUS' is a story about the man who strapped on his sandals, rolled up his sleeves, and reached into the lives of those sinking beneath the storms of life," Enck continued. "We're thrilled to bring this story to the world again for Easter. This time, in a brand-new way."

Last year in the midst of the global pandemic, Sight & Sound released a pre-recorded version of the "JESUS" production over Easter weekend. Nearly 3 million people tuned in, MAKING IT part of their quarantined Easter experience. That event led to the launch of Sight & Sound TV, and the company's first-ever live broadcast, "QUEEN ESTHER-Live," which attracted viewers from more than 100 countries over Labor Day weekend.

This special Easter broadcast of "JESUS-Live" marks only the second time Sight & Sound has produced a live, televised show, and the first time ever from its location in Branson, Missouri.