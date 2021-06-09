Sibling Reno Team Transforms Spectacular Vintage Spaces in New Series FARMHOUSE FACELIFT

Escape to the countryside Monday, June 21 when the complete first season of Farmhouse Facelift (10x60) launches on Hulu.

Kicking off the summer season with city-dwellers-turned-small-towners, this fresh new series follows sibling renovation team Billy Pearson and Carolyn Wilbrink as they tackle the toughest farmhouse renovations with their stunning designs and custom craftsmanship.

Growing up on their own family farm, contractor Billy and designer Carolyn learned firsthand how to restore and reclaim the charm of heritage homes. Now, breathing new life into these spectacular vintage spaces, the pair give each project a fresh start for the next generation of homeowners.

All episodes of Farmhouse Facelift are also available to stream on HGTV.ca, the Global TV app, and on STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, in Canada.