Showtime and QVC Announce Collaboration in Support of Comedy Series I LOVE THAT FOR YOU

SHOWTIME and QVC, a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), announced TODAY their official collaboration in support of the SHOWTIME original comedy series I LOVE THAT FOR YOU, currently airing new episodes on streaming and on-demand Fridays and on-air Sunday nights at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The show's star and co-creator - EmmyÂ® nominee Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live), who portrays a home-shopping host and avid fan within the fictional series - will co-host a live one-hour multiplatform shopping show TODAY on QVC with QVC host Jane Treacy. The show, titled Vanessa Bayer and Jane Treacy's Must-Haves, will be broadcast live from QVC studios in West Chester, PA TODAY at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, and will also be available to stream live and on demand on QVC's streaming service and here. Additional information can be found here.

Before appearing live on-air, Bayer will take part in "Host School with Jane Treacy," a hands-on, crash course at QVC studios on what it takes to be a successful QVC host. Bayer's Host School experience will be available to watch exclusively on QVC's streaming service in June, which is available on Roku, Comcast X1 and Xfinity Flex, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Play Store, Google TV.

"We are thrilled to have Vanessa Bayer take on the role of a real live video shopping host with QVC and Jane Treacy," said Michael Engleman, CMO, Showtime Networks Inc. "This SHOWTIME and QVC collaboration is an incredible opportunity to spotlight I LOVE THAT FOR YOU and open up our audience to QVC's loyal customers."

"We are excited to help make Vanessa's dream a reality and give her an authentic experience as a QVC program host," said, Mary Campbell, President, vCommerce Ventures. "We'll be bringing Vanessa behind the scenes and onset live to see firsthand the personal connection our hosts share with our customers, which makes QVC a differentiated, social and engaging shopping experience. We can't wait to share this original content exclusively with our customers across our vCommerce platforms."

Inspired by Bayer's own story of overcoming childhood leukemia, I LOVE THAT FOR YOU centers on Joanna Gold (Bayer) who dreams of becoming a host at a home shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as "that cancer girl," she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol Jackie (Emmy nominee Molly Shannon, The White Lotus), the charismatic star of the network, all against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace where people play dirty to succeed.

Screen Actors GuildÂ® Award nominee Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish) plays Patricia, the icy, enigmatic founder and CEO of the popular home shopping channel. Additional series regulars include Paul James (Soundtrack) as Jordan, a charming but dry stage manager; Ayden Mayeri (Homecoming) as Beth Ann, an ambitious insecure host; Matt Rogers (Haute Dog) as Darcy, the ingratiating right-hand man to Patricia; and Emmy nominee Punam Patel (Special) as Beena, an offbeat backstage producer. Johnno Wilson (Curb Your Enthusiasm) guest stars as Perry, a beloved host on the network with a popular cooking show.

I LOVE THAT FOR YOU is co-created and executive produced by Bayer and Emmy nominee and two-time Peabody winner Jeremy Beiler (Saturday Night Live). Emmy and Peabody winner Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer) serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Michael Showalter (The Dropout, The Eyes of Tammy Faye). Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle of Annapurna, Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal and Allyce Ozarski also serve as executive producers.

QVC customers can enjoy 50% off an annual SHOWTIME streaming subscription, $49.00 with code QVC. Promotional offer must be redeemed between 5/26/22 and 6/30/22 at 3AM EST at SHOWTIME.com. After 30-day free trial for new customers, $49.00 promotional rate applies to the first 12 months of subscription. After 12 months, standard annual rate applies (currently $99.00 per year). This offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Free trial is available to new customers only.

*Offer must be redeemed between 5/26/22 and 6/30/22 at 3AM EST and cannot be combined with any other offers. When you redeem the $49.00 promotional rate for a 12-month subscription, you will be enrolled in a subscription for $99 annually. New customers also receive a 30-day trial. Please note that your credit card will be automatically billed if you do not cancel your subscription before the trial period has expired or before the next billing period. To cancel, visit Showtime.com and sign in. Under the profile icon on the upper right corner, click on Account Settings, then Your Account, and select Cancel Your Subscription and follow the instructions.