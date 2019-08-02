Showtime Renews CITY ON A HILL

CITY ON A HILL is coming back for a second season! The series currently airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. Set in early '90s Boston, where racism is endemic and crime is widespread, the series follows an unlikely alliance between FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) and Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge).

CITY ON A HILL stars Golden Globe® winner and Emmy® nominee Kevin Bacon (The Following) and Screen Actors Guild® Award winner Aldis Hodge (Underground). CITY ON A HILL is created by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler). Multiple Emmy winner Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street) serves as showrunner and executive producer. SHOWTIME® will premiere its new one-hour drama series on Sunday, June 16 at 9 PM ET/PT. Production on the 10-episode series took place in New York and Boston.

In the early 1990s, Boston was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. In this fictional account, driving change is Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), who comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston. Produced by SHOWTIME®, CITY ON A HILL also stars Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Mark O'Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Lauren E. Banks (Instinct), Amanda Clayton (Tyler Perry's If Loving You Is Wrong), Tony® Award nominee Jere Shea (Passion), Kevin Chapman (Brotherhood) and Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan). Guest stars include Sarah Shahi (Fairly Legal), Kevin Dunn (Veep), Rory Culkin, Georgina Reilly, Gloria Reuben (ER), James Remar (Dexter®), Cathy Moriarty (I'm Dying Up Here), Dean Winters (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and Samantha Soule (Godless).

In addition to Fontana, CITY ON A HILL is executive produced by MacLean, Emmy nominee Jennifer Todd (Jason Bourne, Memento), Academy Award winner Ben Affleck, Academy Award winner Matt Damon, Michael Cuesta (Homeland), Barry Levinson (Rain Man) and consulting producer James Mangold (Logan, Walk The Line). MacLean wrote the pilot and Cuesta directed it. Bacon and Jorge Zamacona serve as co-executive producers.

Photo Credit: Showtime





