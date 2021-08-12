Showtime Announces New Docuseries BURIED

SHOWTIME announced it will air BURIED, a four-part documentary series, about how one woman's long-repressed memory of her childhood best friend's murder sparked a national debate about the power and limitations of memory in the court of law. The legal thriller spotlights the reverberations of this first criminal case based on a recovered memory and analyzes how fallible and malleable the mind can be.

SHOWTIME will release all four episodes to its subscribers at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, October 10, prior to its on-air debut that night at 9 p.m. ET/PT. A co-production of MA Productions and Guendelman & Timor Productions, BURIED is executive produced by Yotam Guendelman (Shadow of Truth), Mika Timor (Coastal Road Killer), Maor Azran (Beauty and the Baker, THE AMAZING RACE Israel) and Dan Adler (Noel) and written and directed by Guendelman and Ari Pines (Shadow of Truth, Coastal Road Killer). To watch and share the teaser, see below.

BURIED follows the gripping story of Eileen Franklin who, while playing with her young daughter, suddenly had a memory of witnessing the rape and murder of her childhood best friend, 8-year-old Susan Nason, which led to a re-opening of a case that had gone unsolved for nearly 20 years.

And in a shocking twist, when Eileen came forward with her memory, she told the police that she remembered the murderer was her own father, George Franklin. The docu-series reveals the consequences of that fateful assertion of the subconscious and the infinite questions it sparked about the accuracy and reliability of unearthing traumatic events in the court of law. Through riveting first-person testimonials of family, neighbors, memory experts, law enforcement, mental health professionals and many others, BURIED explores the impact of Eileen's memory on not only the Franklin family but also the legal and mental health communities writ large.