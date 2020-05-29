Short Film YOU WERE ALWAYS Receives Four Nominations at NICE International Film Festival

The short film, "You Were Always" has received four nominations at NICE IFF 2020.

Nominations include Best Supporting Actor in a Short Film, (Logan Sutherland), Talented New Director and Best Cinematography (Peter Westervelt), and Best Lead Actress in a Short Film (Laurissa Romain).

"You Were Always" was written and directed by Peter Westervelt, produced by 3 Neon Signs, founded by Jeff H. Davis (A Dresser) Peter Westervelt and Krysta Rodgriguez (Daybreak, Smash, In The Heights, Addams Family).

The Cast includes Laurissa Romain,(Broadway's South Pacific, Top Five), Granit Lahu (Kurt, The Ranger) and Logan Sutherland (Bluebloods, Almost Family).

