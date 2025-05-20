Sheryl Lee Ralph to Receive Sidney Poitier Icon Tribute at Gotham TV Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Gotham Film & Media Institute has announced that Emmy® Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will receive the Sidney Poitier Icon Tribute at the Second Annual Gotham Television Awards, taking place live and in person on Monday, June 2nd at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City and livestreaming on Variety’s YouTube channel.

Founded in 2023 by The Gotham in partnership with the Poitier family, and chaired by Gotham Board member Colman Domingo, the Sidney Poitier Initiative celebrates his transformative legacy. The Sidney Poitier Initiative’s mission is to honor the groundbreaking actor, director, and activist by supporting inclusive programs that further the film and media careers of students, professionals, and organizations from underrepresented backgrounds. For the Spring 2025 Sidney Poitier Icon Tribute, The Gotham will honor Sheryl Lee Ralph for continuing to inspire, uplift, and break new ground through her many projects.

Sheryl Lee Ralph currently stars in the hit ABC/Warner Bros. Television/20th Television comedy series Abbott Elementary. For her portrayal of “Barbara Howard,” Ralph won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In 2023 and 2024, she received her second and third Emmy nominations for this role. Ralph first made a name for herself on television starring alongside Grammy Award winner Brandy in over 100 episodes of UPN’s Moesha.

At 20 years old, Ralph made her feature film debut opposite Academy Award winner Sidney Poitier in Warner Bros.’ A Piece of the Action, which Poitier also directed. She went on to work with Hollywood’s top leading men in films like The Mighty Quinn opposite Denzel Washington, Mistress with Robert De Niro, To Sleep with Anger with Danny Glover, and The Distinguished Gentlemen with Eddie Murphy. Ralph won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in To Sleep with Anger. She also appeared opposite Whoopi Goldberg and Lauryn Hill in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. She recently starred in the independent feature Ricky from filmmaker Rashad Frett, which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

On stage, Ralph is known for creating the role of “Deena Jones” in the legendary Broadway musical Dreamgirls, earning Best Actress nominations for Tony and Drama Desk Awards. In 2002, she originated the role of Muzzy Van Hossmere in Thoroughly Modern Millie, which won six TONY AWARDS and five Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical at both. Ralph most recently appeared as Madame Morrible in Wicked, becoming the first African American actress in this classic role. For her acclaimed career spanning more than four decades, Ralph recently received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It was previously announced that Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as Director Hwang Dong-hyuk will receive Creator Tributes, Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale will receive the inaugural Ensemble Tribute, and Brian Tyree Henry will receive the Performer Tribute at the Second Annual Gotham Television Awards. At the inaugural Gotham Television Awards ceremony, Baby Reindeer, a unique exploration of stalking and buried traumas created by and starring Richard Gadd, won Breakthrough Limited Series while Mr. & Mrs. Smith, created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover and inspired by the 2005 spy movie, won Breakthrough Drama Series. Colin from Accounts, the romcom in which two singles are brought together by a car accident involving a dog, took home the Breakthrough Series Comedy award.

The nominations in the twelve competitive award categories were previously announced. The winners will be announced and honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, June 2nd, which will be livestreamed on Variety’s YouTube channel. The Premier Sponsor of the 2025 Gotham Television Awards is Vanity Fair.

About The Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Filmmaker Magazine on, the Gotham Awards, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.

About The Gothams

The Gotham Film & Media Institute presents two annual awards ceremonies celebrating innovative talent both on-screen and behind the scenes in film and television. As the first major event of both awards seasons, The Gothams shine a spotlight on groundbreaking work while advancing the Institute's year-round mission to support independent storytelling.

Photo courtesy of Larry Barnard

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!