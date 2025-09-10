Sherri Shepherd's Daytime Talk Show Returns for Season 4 This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sherri, the nationally syndicated daytime talk show hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedian and actress Sherri Shepherd, will return for its highly anticipated fourth season on Monday, September 22.

New for Season 4, Shepherd will kick off every episode with a stand-up set, featuring a blend of her own personal stories along with observations on pop culture and current events.

“I am so excited for Season 4,” says Shepherd. “Adding stand-up to the start of the show is something completely new, and it lets me pull from my comedic roots in a way I’ve never done before on the show. My goal every day is to make people laugh, share stories from my life, and bring a little joy into their lives through comedy, connection, and heart … and I may be raising a little more than just eyebrows. And if you don’t know, ask your mama!”

Notable guests for the new season include Teyana Taylor, Hoda Kotb, Tyla, Zarna Garg, Katt Williams, Coco Jones, and Henry Winkler, along with more A-list stars, newsmakers, and more. The fan-favorite segment, Sherri’s Laugh Lounge, also returns, celebrating the craft of comedy by putting the spotlight on both the rising stars and seasoned pros of the comedy world.

Sherri is cleared in more than 95% of the U.S. and taped live at New York City’s Chelsea Studios in front of a studio audience. The show is produced and distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, with Joelle Dawson-Calia serving as executive producer and showrunner and Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick as co-executive producers.