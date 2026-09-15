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Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Attempt Two-Person Handstand Challenge

The co-hosts put their balance and trust to the test in front of the studio audience.

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attempted a two-person handstand challenge in a segment titled Kelly & Mark Do It Again: Handstand Challenge on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The bit put the co-hosts, and real-life married couple, in a physically demanding setup that required coordination and balance between the two.

The segment follows a format the show has used before, pairing Ripa and Consuelos against each other or alongside one another in unscripted physical stunts. In a previous installment, Consuelos used a golf club in an attempt to land a marshmallow in Ripa's mouth, a bit similarly billed under the Kelly & Mark Do It Again banner.

The handstand challenge gave the pair another live, in-studio moment built around physical trust rather than scripted dialogue, with the outcome playing out in front of the audience.

Consuelos previously tried a golf-club marshmallow stunt with Ripa as part of the same recurring Do It Again segment series on the show.

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