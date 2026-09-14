Mark Consuelos Tries to Golf a Marshmallow Into Kelly Ripa's Mouth

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Mark Consuelos took aim at his LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK co-host, and real-life wife, Kelly Ripa, in a segment built around a decidedly low-tech sport: using a golf club to try to land a marshmallow in her open mouth. The bit, titled Kelly & Mark Do It Again: Marshmallow Golf Challenge, gave the pair another physical, unscripted moment to play out live in front of the studio audience.

The challenge format follows the show's pattern of pitting the two co-hosts against each other in oddball physical games, with Consuelos serving as the one wielding the club and Ripa positioned as the target. The setup required precision and a fair amount of trust between the two, given the trajectory of a marshmallow launched off a golf club is far from predictable.

The segment centers entirely on the challenge itself, with the outcome, whether Consuelos successfully sinks a marshmallow shot into Ripa's mouth, driving the moment's appeal. It is the kind of lighthearted, game-based bit that has become a recurring feature of the pair's on-air chemistry as co-hosts.

Beyond the marshmallow golf itself, the clip offers another glimpse of the rapport between Ripa and Consuelos, who have built a dynamic on the show around exactly this sort of playful competition and banter.

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