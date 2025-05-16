Shameik Moore Joins Cast of POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



STARZ has added Shameik Moore to the cast of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” introducing him in the Season Four finale as the highly anticipated “Branford ‘Breeze’ Frady.” Moore will join the cast as a series regular in the prequel series’ upcoming fifth season, which has also been confirmed as the final season. All four seasons of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” are available to stream now on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

“Power” fans have heard the name “Breeze” since the first season of the original series in 2014, and they have long suspected the character might turn up at some point in the prequel series. Known as a drug kingpin from Jamaica, Queens, Breeze employed a young Kanan Stark, as well as James St. Patrick, and Tommy Egan, with James and Tommy as his corner boys. In tonight’s Season Four finale of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” street legends “Snaps” (Wendell Pierce) and “Pop” (Erika Woods) introduce Kanan (MeKai Curtis) to their nephew, Breeze, anticipating a new partnership opportunity between the two young men and providing a lasting tie between the prequel and the flagship series.

Season Four of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” found Kanan reluctantly entering into a truce with his mother, drug queenpin Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller). With Unique (Joey Bada$$) back from the dead and pulling strings from the shadows, the hesitant trust between mother and son didn’t last long, and their volatile relationship was tested once again, leading to another dramatic showdown in the season finale. In addition to Miller, Curtis, Bada$$, Pierce and Woods, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” stars London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore and Tony Danza.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the second series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for Season Four. The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak and Kevin Fox also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Shameik Moore is an extraordinarily talented actor and musician who has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide, most notably as THE VOICE of Miles Morales in the blockbuster animated franchise Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The first film in the series was awarded the 2019 Academy Award for “Best Animated Feature Film,” and its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, further cemented Moore’s status as a global icon. His exceptional versatility, magnetic charisma, and undeniable star power have made him a consistent force in the entertainment industry, where he continues to redefine the boundaries of performance, leaving a significant impact on both film and music.

Moore’s influence extends beyond animation. He starred as Raekwon in the highly acclaimed series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” directed by the celebrated rapper, actor, filmmaker, and producer RZA. The Emmy-nominated series, which ran for four seasons, follows the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan, a vision of Bobby Diggs that unites a dozen young Black men torn between music and crime to become one of America’s unlikeliest success stories. His memorable performances as ‘Malcolm’ in Rick Famuyiwa’s Sundance hit Dope (2015), ‘Shaolin Fantastic’ in Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down, and roles in Let It Snow and the RZA-directed Cut Throat City further showcase his wide-ranging talent.

Sharing the screen with big-name stars like Zoë Kravitz, Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld, and A$AP Rocky, Moore has solidified his place in Hollywood. His talent has not gone unnoticed, earning him nominations from prestigious awards such as the NAACP Image Awards, and the Critics' Choice Awards, demonstrating his broad appeal across diverse audiences. Beyond his acting, Moore is also carving a path in the music industry, making him one of the most dynamic and multi-faceted artists of his generation. Next, Moore will be seen in RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate which is premiering at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival.

Comments

Best Choreography - Live Standings Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 19% Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14% Vote Now!