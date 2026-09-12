Paul Rudd Recalls Competing Against Jon Hamm for the Same Girl on LATE NIGHT

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Paul Rudd used a stop on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to revisit an old personal story involving Jon Hamm, recalling a time the two actors were competing for the same woman's attention. The anecdote came during a throwback segment originally aired July 15, 2015, that has resurfaced on the show's YouTube channel.

Before Rudd sat down for the interview, the taping was briefly disrupted by an audience member causing a commotion, setting an unpredictable tone ahead of the actor's entrance. Rudd took the moment in stride once he joined Seth Meyers at the desk, shifting the conversation toward the lighter territory of his history with Hamm.

The exchange centered on the two actors' shared pursuit of the same woman, with Rudd walking through the situation in detail for Meyers and the studio audience. The story offered a glimpse into the offscreen friendship and rivalry between Rudd and Hamm, delivered with the kind of low-key comic timing that has defined Rudd's talk show appearances over the years.

The clip, part of Late Night's Throwback series, captures a moment from earlier in the show's run, pairing an unscripted audience disturbance with a planned interview segment. The pairing of chaos and reminiscence gave the appearance its shape, closing out with Rudd's account of the Hamm story fully told.

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