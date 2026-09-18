Jason Sudeikis Reveals His Favorite Unaired SNL Sketch on LATE NIGHT

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Jason Sudeikis used his first appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to look back at his years on Saturday Night Live, sharing stories about several of his favorite sketches from the show, including one that never made it past dress rehearsal to air on air. The conversation, which originally aired March 18, 2014, has resurfaced as part of the program's Late Night Throwback series.

Sudeikis spent years as a cast member on SNL before moving into the late-night circuit as a guest, and the interview finds him reflecting on that run with Seth Meyers, who worked alongside him at the sketch show before taking over Late Night. The two draw on shared history from their SNL days as Sudeikis walks through the material that stuck with him most.

The appearance centers almost entirely on Sudeikis's recollections of the sketch that got cut before broadcast, giving viewers a glimpse into the kind of behind-the-scenes decisions that shape what audiences ultimately see on SNL each week. His account offers detail on the process of building a sketch that never gets its moment on air.

The exchange plays as a reunion of sorts between two SNL alumni, with Meyers steering the conversation through Sudeikis's memories from his time on the show before he became a fixture of the film comedy world.

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