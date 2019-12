See a List of Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Here is the list of upcoming guests on "The Late Late Show With James Corden."

Thursday, December 5 Friday, December 6 *Monday, December 9 *Tuesday, December 10 *Wednesday, December 11 *Thursday, December 12 *Friday, December 13 Actress Rebel Wilson; singer Kacey Musgraves (n) Actress Michelle Pfeiffer; actor Chiwetel Ejiofor; musical performance by George Salazar + Mj Rodriguez (OAD: 10/1/19) Guest host Alicia Keys; singer/songwriter Billie Eilish; actress/writer Ali Wong (n) Guest host Harry Styles; model Kendall Jenner; musical performance by Harry Styles (n) Guest host Anthony Anderson; singer/actor Nick Jonas; musical performance by Vampire Weekend (n) Guest host Jeff Goldblum; actor Sam Rockwell; actor Henry Golding (n) Actor Paul Rudd; actor/comedian Hasan Minhaj; musical performance by Anthony Ramos (OAD: 10/21/19)





Related Articles View More TV Stories