See a First Look at Emma Stone in CRUELLA

Aug. 25, 2019  

Variety reports that Disney has released a first look at Emma Stone in the new film "Cruella," in which she will play the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain.

See that image here:

Emma Stone in CRUELLAPhoto credit: Walt Disney Pictures

Stone won an Oscar for movie-musical "La La Land." She's also known from leading teen comedy "Easy A," and for her Oscar-nominated performance in "Birdman." She starred in the 2014 Broadway revival of "Cabaret" as Sally Bowles.

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • David Ellefson Releases Video for 'Sleeping Giants'
  • David Byrne Launches Reasons to be Cheerful: A Solutions-Oriented Online Magazine
  • See a First Look at Emma Stone in CRUELLA
  • Disney Channel Greenlights MARVEL'S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR
  • Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey Will Star in Pixar's SOUL
  • CMA Visits Phoenix With Ingrid Andress, Marti Lynn Dodson