See a First Look at Emma Stone in CRUELLA

Variety reports that Disney has released a first look at Emma Stone in the new film "Cruella," in which she will play the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain.

See that image here:

Photo credit: Walt Disney Pictures

Stone won an Oscar for movie-musical "La La Land." She's also known from leading teen comedy "Easy A," and for her Oscar-nominated performance in "Birdman." She starred in the 2014 Broadway revival of "Cabaret" as Sally Bowles.

Read the original story on Variety.





