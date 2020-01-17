See a First-Look Photo From SIREN Season Three on Freefoom

Freeform's mermaid drama "Siren" returns for a third season with a two-episode premiere on THURSDAY, APRIL 2 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). Ben's shocking decision to let the reporter die at the end of season two has ripple effects in his relationship with Maddie and Ryn. Meanwhile, a dangerous, sophisticated new mermaid arrives in Bristol Cove, challenging Ryn's leadership and igniting an epic undersea battle between rival tribes. All of this is complicated by the fact that Ryn's baby, now being carried by a surrogate, must be protected at all costs.

"Siren" stars Eline Powell, Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun and Rena Owen. The series is executive produced by Emily Whitesell and Eric Wald.

Season two of "Siren" ranked as Freeform's most-watched series of last year on the network.

See the first-look photo here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories