See a First-Look Image From SPONGEBOB Prequel KAMP KORAL

Nickelodeon has released a first-look image from its upcoming "Spongebob Squarepants" prequel series, "Kamp Koral." See it below!

"Kamp Koral" is a CG-animated series which introduces viewers to a 10-year-old SpongeBob at a sleepaway camp. SpongeBob meets Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Plankton and Mr. Krabs, and the new friends spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, according to Variety.

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) will all reprise their roles from the original series.

The series will premiere in 2021.

See the photo here:

Photo Credit: Nickelodeon

