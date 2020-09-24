See October Highlights from HBO Max
Start sweater weather season off right with exciting new original series and A-list blockbuster movies coming this October to HBO Max.
Max Originals debuting in the month include the new Sundance award-winning film Charm City Kings, starring Jahi Di'Allo Winston and Meek Mill; A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, in which the award-winning original cast' reunites for the first time in 17 years for a special staged theatrical presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode; Greg Berlanti's documentary series Equal, honoring the LGBTQ+ rebels of yesteryear with never-before-seen archival footage along with stylistic depictions; and A World of Calm, a revolutionary TV experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-List stars. Chelsea Handler's newest comedy special Chelsea Handler: Evolution, and the first two seasons of Gomorrah will also debut in the month.
HBO Originals premiering this October include limited series The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant; David Byrne's American Utopia, a special event that gives audiences access to Byrne's electrifying, critically acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences; docu-comedy series How To With John Wilson from executive producer Nathan Fielder; documentary special The Perfect Weapon, based on the best-selling book revealing the monumental rise of cyber conflict; and documentary Siempre, Luis, a portrait of pioneering activist Luis A. Miranda, Jr. To top it off, the season finale of Lovecraft Country, the docu-series finale of The Vow, and the series finale of Room 104 will be available to stream on the platform.
Hit films including The Matrix trilogy, Austin Powers International Man of Mystery, You've Got Mail, The Color Purple, When Harry Met Sally, and Man of Steel will also arrive on HBO Max. Blockbuster films such as Downhill, Emma., and Black Christmas, join the HBO service this month alongside Cats and Dirty Dancing. Plus, HBO Max is the home of spooky thrills this Halloween with a wide range of scary movies available to stream. From recent hits like It: Chapter Two, Us, and THE HILLS Have Eyes to classics like Critters 2, Critters 4, The Curse of Frankenstein, Dracula Has Risen from The Grave, The Haunting, and Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, you'll be shaking in your boots All Hallows' Eve.
HBO Max's Last Chance to Watch section includes The Outsiders, V for Vendetta, and Ocean's Eleven. October will be the last chance to watch Yesterday, Home Alone, and Crazy, Stupid Love before they depart the HBO service.
TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN OCTOBER
Exact Dates to be Announced:
Chelsea Handler: Evolution, HBO Max Original Special Premiere
- In returning to stand-up, Handler will share her hilarious experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy-where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much.
Gomorrah, Seasons 1 & 2 (Dubbed & Subtitled)
- Gomorrah, which The New York Times recently rated #5 of the top 30 international shows of the decade, is centered in and around Naples, Italy, and chronicles the brutal world of the Camorra crime syndicate.
the Monster at the end of this Story, HBO Max Original Premiere
- Starring lovable, furry Grover from Sesame Street, the Monster at the end of this Story is a new animated special based on the acclaimed children's picture book.
October 1:
A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere
- The ten-episode series is a totally new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars. Chopra-Jonas and Winslet join previously announced narrators Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves. The soothing imagery and tranquil narration will provide audiences of all ages a respite from the stress and chaos of everyday life right now.
Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)
All-Star Superman, 2011
American Dynasties: The Kennedys, 2018
American Reunion, 2012 (HBO)
Analyze That, 2002
Analyze This, 1999
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Ball of Fire, 1941
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America, 1996 (HBO)
Beef (HBO)
Beginners, 2011 (HBO)
Best in Show, 2000
BLOW, 2001
Bombshell, 1933
Boogie Nights, 1997
Boomerang, 1992
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019
The Butterfly Effect, 2004
Cats & Dogs, 2001
Catwoman, 2004
Cellular, 2004
Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke, 1978
The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994
Clean and Sober, 1988
The Client, 1994
Collateral Beauty, 2016 (HBO)
The Color Purple, 1985
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
Critters 2, 1988
Critters 4, 1992
The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957
Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Death Sentence, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)
Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)
Deliverance, 1972
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969
Dreamcatcher, 2003
Edge of Darkness, 2010
Empire of the Sun, 1987
The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House, 2017
Endings, Beginnings, 2020 (HBO)
Enter The Dragon, 1973
Eraser, 1996
Firewall, 2006
Frantic, 1988
Frequency, 2000 (HBO)
Friday, 1995
The Friday After Next, 2002
Galaxy Quest, 1999
The Golden Compass, 2007
Gothika, 2003
Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)
Hairspray, 1988
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
Harina (Aka Flour) (HBO)
The Haunting, 1999
The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Horror of Dracula, 1958
The Hunting Ground, 2015
I Am Sam, 2002
Infamous, 2006
The Informer, 1935
The Invisible War, 2012
Jonah Hex, 2010
The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)
The Last Mimzy, 2007
Laws of Attraction, 2004
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
Libeled Lady, 1936
Life as We Know It, 2010
Little Baby Bum, 2011
Little Big League, 1994
Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Malcolm X, 1992
Man of Steel, 2013
Marie: A True Story, 1985
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
The Matrix, 1999
Million Dollar Baby, 2004
Miracle of Morgan's Creek, 1944
Mister Roberts, 1955
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
The Mummy, 1959
Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935
Next Friday, 2000
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Nothing Sacred, 1937
Open Water, 2004 (HBO)
Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, 2013
The Pelican Brief, 1993
A Perfect Murder, 1998
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Phantom of the Opera, 2004
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Race for the White House, Season 1
Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale
Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)
Roger & Me, 1989
Sands of Iwo Jima, 1950
Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012
Se7en, 1995
Semi-Pro, 2008
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985
Shame, 2011 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Sleight, 2017 (HBO)
Son of Batman, 2014
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Steel, 1997
Superman vs. the Elite, 2012
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, 2009
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
They Were Expendable, 1945
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, 1996
The Thin Man, 1934
The Thing, 2011 (HBO)
A Time to Kill, 1996
Tin Cup, 1996
TMNT, 2007
Training Day, 2001
Tricky Dick, 2019
Turistas, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
U.S. Marshals, 1998
Us, 2019 (HBO)
Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, 2016
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?, 2018
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Where the Wild Things Are, 2009
The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)
The Wings of Eagles, 1957
You've Got Mail, 1998
October 2:
Lina From Lima (HBO)
October 3:
The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
October 6:
Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- First-time filmmaker John James' film is an inspiring portrait of Luis A. Miranda Jr., a Puerto Rican migrant who helped shape New York politics for over three decades.
October 7:
Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth (HBO)
- Through a series of candid and intimate first-person interviews with Carton, the film reveals how the radio host's secret insatiable gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-broking business, brought his career to a sudden halt when he was arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud on September 6, 2017.
October 8:
Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
- Charm City Kings won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year's Sundance Film Festival for its cast that includes Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria "Wheelie Queen" Doughty and Teyonah Parris. In the film, Mouse (Di'Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight's leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with FAST MONEY and violence.
The Fungies, Season 1B
The God of High School (Dubbed)
October 9:
Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It'S Not Rocket Science (HBO)
Room 104, Series Finale (HBO)
October 10:
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
October 12:
Ghosts, Season 2
October 15:
Detention Adventure, Season 2
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original Premiere
- West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will feature a special theatrical stage presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode from the show's third season.
October 16:
La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (HBO)
The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere (HBO)
- Based on a best-selling book by New York Times national security correspondent David E. Sanger, The Perfect Weapon explores the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete with and sabotage one another.
October 17:
David Byrne's American Utopia, Special Event Premiere (HBO)
- Directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne's electrifying critically acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences.
October 18:
Lovecraft Country, Season Finale (HBO)
The Vow, Docuseries Finale (HBO)
October 20:
Smurfs, Season 3
October 21:
537 Votes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- 537 VOTES details how the international custody battle over six-year old Elian Gonzalez triggered a political earthquake in Miami-Dade County in 2000, swaying the outcome of the presidential election. After election day, with the margin of victory hinged on Florida, George W. Bush won the presidency by a mere 537 votes.
October 22:
Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere
- HBO Max pays tribute to the epic origin stories of the LGBTQ+ movement with EQUAL, a masterful four-part docu-series that captures the gripping and true backstories of the leaders and unsung heroes, pre-Stonewall, who changed the course of American history through their tireless activism.
October 23:
How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)
- In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics.
October 24:
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
October 25:
The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
- The limited series follows Grace (Nicole Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.
October 27:
Ghosts, Season 2
It: Chapter Two, 2017 (HBO)
John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020
- Using a mix of contemporary interviews, cinéma verité and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, directed by Dawn Porter and executive produced by CNN Films, chronicles the late Rep. John Lewis' more than 60 years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, health care reform, human rights, and his work on securing voting rights for all Americans.
The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- A documentary film based on Jon Meacham's 2018 bestseller, illuminates our present-day, fraught political reality by exploring historical challenges of the past such as the women's suffrage movement, the incarceration of Japanese Americans, McCarthyism, and the struggle to pass Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s. All were instances in which "our better angels" battled against the forces of hatred and division that are recurring themes in American life. Directed by Katie Davison, produced by George Kunhardt and Teddy Kunhardt, executive produced by Peter Kunhardt.
October 28:
Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO)
October 29:
Vida Perfecta, Season 1
October 30:
Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (HBO)
October 31:
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN OCTOBER
October 8:
The Nice Guys, 2016 (HBO)
October 11:
Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald, 2018 (HBO)
October 20:
The Conjuring 2, 2016 (HBO)
October 31:
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996
Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
American History X, 1998
Barefoot in the Park, 1967
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman vs. Robin, 2015
Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013
Beautiful Creatures, 2013
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Blood Diamond, 2006
Cop Out, 2010
Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011 (HBO)
Dangerous Liaisons, 1988
DEVIL, 2010 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
El Norte, 1984 (HBO)
Green Lantern (2011)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
Home Alone, 1990 (HBO)
House Party, 1990
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003
Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2002
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Paul (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, 1987
Raising Arizona, 1987 (HBO)
Serendipity, 2001
Soldier, 1998
Spies Like Us, 1985
Star Trek, 2009
Swing Time, 1936
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The First Wives Club, 1996
The Others, 2001 (HBO)
The Outsiders, 1983
The Replacements, 2000
This Means War (Extended Version), 2012 (HBO)
Three Kings, 1999
Top Hat, 1935
V for Vendetta, 2006
Woodstock (Director's Cut), 1994
Yesterday, 2019 (HBO)