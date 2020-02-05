See How ABC Network Will Celebrate Valentine's Day

ABC spices things up with Valentine's Day-themed episodes of the network's hit comedies including "Modern Family" visiting the city of love, Paris; Tommy Lee appearing on "The Goldbergs"; and Tyler Cameron, formerly of "The Bachelorette," guest starring on "Single Parents." Then, to celebrate Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14, ABC will air two beloved Charlie Brown specials, "Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown" and "A Charlie Brown Valentine."

Below is a list of highlights, all times are EST:

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

"MIXED-ISH" - "This Charming Man" - Rainbow is excited to go on her first real date with Bryce (guest star Luca Luhan) for Valentine's Day, but when her friends weigh in on the rules and expectations, she becomes very nervous. Alicia is wary to let Rainbow start dating and invites Bryce's parents over for dinner to cross-examine them, and Paul gets into a fight with Bryce's dad over politics. (9:00-9:30 p.m.)

"BLACK-ISH" - "The Gauntlet" - Dre thought he was the best gift-giver, but Bow tells him she prefers meaningful gifts over expensive ones, so he does his best to get her something she'll love on Valentine's Day. Meanwhile, Ruby teaches Jack how to get a girl after she hears about his love troubles, but her antiquated ways don't help. (9:30-10:00 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

"THE GOLDBERGS" - "Preventa Mode" - When Erica and Barry receive the same grade in class, Erica knows something's up and finds out something very interesting about her brother. Meanwhile, Beverly gets involved to help Adam win his crush (guest star Miranda Cosgrove) as a date for the upcoming Cupid Couples' Skate at William Penn Academy. Tommy Lee guest stars as Professor Lee. (8:00-8:30 p.m.)

"SCHOOLED" - "Singled Out" - In honor of Valentine's Day, Principal Glascott hosts a "dating game" based on the show "Singled Out" where Lainey uses the opportunity to figure out her feelings. Meanwhile, Felicia is having body-image issues and Coach Mellor organizes a workout camp to help her self-esteem. Troy Gentile guest stars as Barry. (8:30-9:00 p.m.)

"MODERN FAMILY" - "Paris" - In one last family trip, the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan heads to Paris so Jay can accept a lifetime achievement award for his work in the closet industry. However, his old nemesis, Earl Chambers, finds a way to haunt him. Meanwhile, Claire has a secret rendezvous in one of the most romantic cities in the world, and Cam's lifelong dream of performing as Fizbo on the streets of Paris is about to become a reality. (9:00-9:31 p.m.)

"SINGLE PARENTS" - "Chez Second Grade" - It's Valentine's Day! Will and Angie have reunited to help run the student-parent dinner at Hilltop, where the kids are serving up questionable meals to paying customers. Meanwhile, Big Red (guest star Rebecca Creskoff) is back in town and Douglas is worried about how Poppy will react. Tyler Cameron, formerly of "The Bachelorette," guest stars as Danny. (9:31-10:00 p.m.)

FRIDAY, FEB. 14

"BE MY VALENTINE, CHARLIE BROWN," "A CHARLIE BROWN VALENTINE" - "Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown," the 1975 special produced and animated by the same team that gave us the now-classic holiday specials and taken directly from the late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz's famed comic strip, airs with the classic "A Charlie Brown Valentine." In "Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown," hearts are fluttering on Valentine's Day at Birchwood School, and Linus has brought a huge box of candy for his homeroom teacher. Thinking that the candy is for her, Sally reciprocates with a homemade card for Linus. Meanwhile, Lucy demands some affection from Schroeder, and Charlie Brown waits for his cards in the mail ... and waits ... and waits ... In "A Charlie Brown Valentine," Charlie Brown finally works up the courage to call the little red-haired girl to ask her to the Valentine's Day dance. But, once again, he ends up brokenhearted and empty-handed when he dials the wrong number and reaches Peppermint Patty instead. (8:00-9:00 p.m.)





