Season One of PRODIGAL SON Now Available for Streaming on HBO Max

HBO Max has acquired the exclusive U.S. subscription-video-on-demand streaming rights to the hit drama PRODIGAL SON, in a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

The first season of the show is available to stream today, Tuesday, March 2, on HBO Max. Season 2 is currently airing on Fox.

PRODIGAL SON season one stars Tom Payne, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, with Bellamy Young and Michael Sheen.

Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) has a gift. He knows how killers think and how their minds work. Why? His father (Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Michael Sheen) is "The Surgeon," a notorious serial killer who has taken the lives of more than 20 people. PRODIGAL SON follows criminal psychologist Bright as he uses his twisted genius to get inside the minds of murderers to help the NYPD solve cases. He works alongside NYPD Detective Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips), a seasoned lawman who has become Bright's surrogate father; Detective Dani Powell (Aurora Perrineau), a headstrong no-nonsense cop who is quickly impressed with Bright's work; Dr. Edrisa Tanaka (Keiko Agena), a slightly off-center medical examiner; and Detective JT Tarmel (Frank Harts), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself. But Bright's best resource for solving crimes is his dear old dad, the homicidal-yet-oddly-loving Martin Whitly (Sheen), whose expertise he must reluctantly call upon. As Bright helps track down the city's most dangerous criminals, he also battles his own demons - and it doesn't help that his mother, former leading socialite Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young), can't seem to accept her fallen status and has an opinion on every aspect of Bright's life. Luckily for Bright, he has the support of his annoyingly normal sister Ainsley (Halston Sage), a news reporter with a soft spot for her brother and all his eccentricities. After all, Bright isn't a serial killer - he was just raised by one.