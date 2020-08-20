Season 2 of WARRIOR Debuts October 2 on CINEMAX

WARRIOR is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

The drama series WARRIOR begins its ten-episode, second season FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on CINEMAX. Based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, WARRIOR was created by and is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper (CINEMAX's "Banshee") under Tropper Ink Productions, executive produced by Justin Lin (director of "Star Trek Beyond" and "Fast & Furious 9") for Perfect Storm Entertainment and executive produced by Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment.

The series will also be available on demand and on MaxGo.com

Starring Andrew Koji ("Snake Eyes"), the second season of WARRIOR also features returning series regulars Kieran Bew ("The Street"), Olivia Cheng ("Marco Polo"), Dianne Doan ("Vikings"), Dean Jagger (HBO's "Game of Thrones"), Langley Kirkwood (CINEMAX's "Banshee"), Hoon Lee (CINEMAX's "Banshee"), Christian McKay ("Me and Orson Welles"), Joe Taslim ("A Night Comes For Us"), Jason Tobin ("Fast & Furious 9"), Joanna Vanderham ("Eddie & Sunny"), Tom Weston-Jones ("Dickensian") and Perry Yung (CINEMAX's "The Knick"). New season two series regulars include Celine Buckens ("War Horse"), Dustin Nguyen (also directing episode 6; "21 Jump Street"), Chen Tang ("Mulan"), Miranda Raison ("Artemis Fowl") and recurring series regular Maria Elena Laas ("Vida").

WARRIOR is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco's Chinatown in the late 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hop Wei, one of Chinatown's most powerful tongs (Chinese organized crime family).

Season two follows rival Chinatown tongs, the Hop Wei and the Long Zii, as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese racism that threatens to destroy them all. After barely surviving last season's disastrous showdown, Ah Sahm is back with the Hop Wei and determined to wreak vengeance on Long Zii's new leader, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), who also happens to be his sister. Spending his nights honing his martial arts skills at a notorious Barbary Coast fight pit run by a savvy, opportunistic woman named Rosalita Vega (Maria Elena Laas), Ah Sahm harbors ambitions to topple Hop Wei head Father Jun (Perry Yung). To accomplish this, he pushes tong heir Young Jun (Jason Tobin) into a new opium deal and welcomes the arrival of an enthusiastic new recruit and fighter, Hong (Chen Tang).

As the two tongs fight for dominance over the course of the season, both face numerous outside threats, including from the brutal Fung Hai tong and its nihilistic leader Zing (Dustin Nyugen), the embittered Irish labor movement led by tough-as-nails bar owner Dylan Leary (Dean Jagger), and the hostile local government under the politically spineless Mayor Blake (Christian McKay) and his scheming deputy, Walter Buckley (Langley Kirkwood). With the stakes mounting and tensions with her brother growing, Mai Ling struggles to control her new-partner Zing, and lover and tong lieutenant, Li Yong (Joe Taslim).

Meanwhile, brothel madame Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng) continues to pursue her secret and violent agenda and slowly becomes intrigued by Nellie Davenport (Miranda Raison), a wealthy widow using her fortune to rescue young Chinese sex workers. Struggling to get out from the Fung Hai's grip, debt-ridden police sergeant Bill O'Hara (Kieran Bew) faces growing suspicion from his subordinate (Tom Weston-Jones) while fixer and profiteer Wang Chao (Hoon Lee) continues to play both sides. Socialite-turned-businesswoman Penny Blake (Joanna Vanderham) works to keep her father's factory open using Chinese labor and must adjust to the arrival of her young, rebellious sister Sophie (Celine Buckens) who begins to cross family lines in favor of the Irish labor movement. Between the local political turmoil and the escalating gang violence, tensions in Chinatown threaten to boil over into a full-scale war that will raise the stakes and its survival of the fittest for those left standing.

