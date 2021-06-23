Season 2 of LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS Premieres Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max

Bugs, Daffy, Porky Tweety and more of your favorite Looney Tunes are serving up an all-new season of mayhem in season two of Looney Tunes Cartoons premiering Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max. In the first batch of new episodes, Bugs hops to the basketball court for an ultimate game of streetball; Porky spends a relaxing afternoon with his nephew Cicero filled with soothing music, chainsaws, fire and broken windows; and Daffy lends his wing to Porky as an emotional support duck.

Also in store in these 10 laugh-out loud episodes are two howl'n new shorts starring fan-favorite canines Charlie Dog and Russian Dog, and more zany misadventures with Tweety, Sylvester, Elmer, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Marvin the Martian and more of your favorite Tunes!

From Warner Bros. Animation, and starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters, Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. In this modern iteration of the classic series, marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven, and visually vibrant stories.

Looney Tunes Cartoons is executive produced by Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa, Secret Mountain Fort Awesome) and Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. THE VOICE cast includes Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam), Candi Milo (Granny), Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard).

Watch the trailer here: