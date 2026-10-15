Sean Jones to Present HOLIDAY SOUL at Living Arts Centre
The performance will feature the Mississauga Symphony Orchestra and special guests Divine Brown and Jackie Richardson.
Sean Jones is bringing his show to the Living Arts Centre on December 18 at 8:00 PM for an evening billed as 'Holiday Soul,' joining forces with the Mississauga Symphony Orchestra, his seven-piece band, Juno Award winner Divine Brown and Order of Canada recipient Jackie Richardson.
'Holiday Soul' promises to transform beloved Christmas classics into a dazzling celebration where timeless holiday music meets the passion, energy and sophistication of Soul and R&B.
Jones will take the stage alongside the Mississauga Symphony Orchestra and his dynamic seven-piece band, creating a fusion of orchestral sounds, soulful grooves and live performances.
Joining Sean Jones for the performance are two Canadian performers: Juno Award winner Divine Brown and Order of Canada recipient Jackie Richardson.
Music, Magic & The Spirit of Giving
Concertgoers are being encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation with them to support Food Banks Mississauga, helping provide food and hope to individuals and families in the community.
'The holidays are a time for coming together, celebrating and remembering those who may be facing challenges,' says Sean Jones. 'We want Holiday Soul to be a night of incredible music, but also an opportunity for our audience to give back and make a difference in our community.'
Bring a non-perishable food item to help support Food Banks Mississauga and give back this holiday season.
Event Details
Sean Jones Presents: Holiday Soul
December 18 | 8:00 PM
The Living Arts Centre, Mississauga
Featuring: Sean Jones, Mississauga Symphony Orchestra, Sean Jones' 7-Piece Band
Special Guests: Divine Brown — Juno Award Winner; Jackie Richardson — Order of Canada Recipient
Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/holiday-soul-with-mississauga-symphony-orchestra-mississauga-ontario-12-18-2026/event/1000649CEB28D588
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