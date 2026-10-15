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Sean Jones to Present HOLIDAY SOUL at Living Arts Centre

The performance will feature the Mississauga Symphony Orchestra and special guests Divine Brown and Jackie Richardson.

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Sean Jones to Present HOLIDAY SOUL at Living Arts Centre

Sean Jones is bringing his show to the Living Arts Centre on December 18 at 8:00 PM for an evening billed as 'Holiday Soul,' joining forces with the Mississauga Symphony Orchestra, his seven-piece band, Juno Award winner Divine Brown and Order of Canada recipient Jackie Richardson.

'Holiday Soul' promises to transform beloved Christmas classics into a dazzling celebration where timeless holiday music meets the passion, energy and sophistication of Soul and R&B.

Jones will take the stage alongside the Mississauga Symphony Orchestra and his dynamic seven-piece band, creating a fusion of orchestral sounds, soulful grooves and live performances.

Joining Sean Jones for the performance are two Canadian performers: Juno Award winner Divine Brown and Order of Canada recipient Jackie Richardson.

Music, Magic & The Spirit of Giving

Concertgoers are being encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation with them to support Food Banks Mississauga, helping provide food and hope to individuals and families in the community.

'The holidays are a time for coming together, celebrating and remembering those who may be facing challenges,' says Sean Jones. 'We want Holiday Soul to be a night of incredible music, but also an opportunity for our audience to give back and make a difference in our community.'

Bring a non-perishable food item to help support Food Banks Mississauga and give back this holiday season.

Event Details

Sean Jones Presents: Holiday Soul

December 18 | 8:00 PM

The Living Arts Centre, Mississauga

Featuring: Sean Jones, Mississauga Symphony Orchestra, Sean Jones' 7-Piece Band

Special Guests: Divine Brown — Juno Award Winner; Jackie Richardson — Order of Canada Recipient

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/holiday-soul-with-mississauga-symphony-orchestra-mississauga-ontario-12-18-2026/event/1000649CEB28D588

Click Here to Get Tickets
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