Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, September 25, 2023

THE BLIND AUDITIONS SEASON PREMIERE: 09/25/2023 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday)

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miran Photo 2 Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 3 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
MURDER, SHE WROTE Film Adaptation In the Works Photo 4 MURDER, SHE WROTE Film Adaptation In the Works

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, September 25, 2023 The competition is fierce as Queen of Country Reba McEntire claims her red chair alongside last season’s champ Niall Horan and returning coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani as they vie to discover and coach the NEXT singing phenomenon.

The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with the strongest vocalists FROM across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season, which returns Sept. 25.

Queen of Country Reba McEntire claims her red chair alongside last season’s champ, Niall Horan, and returning SUPERSTAR coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani as they vie to discover and coach the NEXT singing phenomenon.

The show’s innovative format features five stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and Live Performance Shows.

During the Blind Auditions, the decisions FROM the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The coaches hear the artists perform but they don’t get to see them, thanks to rotating chairs. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, they push a button to select the artist for their team. At this point, the coach’s chair will swivel so that they can face the artist they selected. If more than one coach pushes the button, the power then shifts to the artists to choose which coach they want to work with. If no one pushes their button, the artist is eliminated FROM the competition. The artists’ family and friends watch their Blind Auditions FROM side stage with host Carson Daly, cheering on their loved ones and hoping for a coveted chair turn.

Also returning this season is the block, which adds another layer of coach competition during the Blind Auditions. The coach chairs each have an extra set of buttons with the other three coaches’ names on them, which prevents a coach FROM adding a new artist to his or her team. The coaches can only use their block buttons on one artist for the entire first round of the competition. The blocked coach only discovers they’re blocked if they press their button and though their chair will still turn, their lane lights up with “BLOCKED.” If the coach doesn’t press their button, the block is still available for another audition.

Once the teams are set, the battle is on. The coaches dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice and sharing the SECRETS OF their success. During the Battle Rounds, the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together. The artists are vying for their coach’s confidence and decision to take them to the NEXT round. After each vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his or her artists will advance to the NEXT round of competition.

This season during Battles, each coach will have two steals to use. With the steals in play, a losing artist is available for the other coaches to save and bring onto their own team. Artists who won their battle or were stolen by another coach will advance to the Knockouts.

The three-way Knockouts are back, where the artists will be paired against two other teammates. This time, however, they will select their own songs to perform individually while their direct competitors watch and wait. The coaches will choose one winner out of the three, and the artists not selected will be available to be stolen by another coach. The coaches each have a save available as well. To prepare for this high-pressure competition, the coaches enlist a LEGENDARY Mega Mentor to advise all of the artists competing in the Knockouts.

Artists who survive the Knockouts will advance to the Playoffs, where they will hold nothing back. Tough decisions are made when each coach can only advance three artists to the live shows. The STAKES are even higher for the artists because there are no steals available.

Once the Live Performance shows begin, the top artists will compete against each other weekly during a live broadcast. This time the television audience will vote to save their favorite artists. The artists with the lowest number of votes will be eligible for the Instant Save and will each perform a new song to prove why they should continue in the competition. America will then have the opportunity to save their favorite performer by voting on “The Voice” Official App or NBC.com. Those with the lowest number of votes will be sent home. In the end, one artist will be named “The Voice” and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract.

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios THE VOICE USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.

Watch a video preview for the season here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Scoop: HELL’S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, September 28, 2023 Photo
Scoop: HELL’S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, September 28, 2023

Get all the scoop on HELL’S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, September 28, 2023! The theme of Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen is “The American Dream” and eighteen diverse contestants have come FROM all over America to follow their dream to work for Chef Gordon Ramsay. Watch a video preview now!

2
Scoop: SNAKE OIL on FOX - Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Photo
Scoop: SNAKE OIL on FOX - Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Get all the scoop on SNAKE OIL, airing on FOX on Wednesday, September 27, 2023! Hosted and produced by comedian David Spade,Snake Oil is an all-new game show in which contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs - some of whom are showcasing real business ventures. Watch a video preview now!

3
Scoop: THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, September 27, 2023! The anniversary season will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “Trolls Night,” ahead of the much-anticipated November release of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together, a special “Harry Potter Night,' and more. Watch the video now!

4
Never Before Seen OF THINGS PAST Starring Michael Moriarty, Louise Caire Clark and Tara Re Photo
Never Before Seen OF THINGS PAST Starring Michael Moriarty, Louise Caire Clark and Tara Reid to Debut in October

Of Things Past, a truly unique production, over 37 years in the making, at last will be enjoyed by North American viewing audiences beginning October 3rd on Amazon, Vudu and major cable systems' VOD, the announcement was made today by the film's distributor Jerome Courshon, CEO of Lion Heart Distribution.

From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, September 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, September 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Monday, September 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Monday, September 25, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on FOX - Monday, September 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on FOX - Monday, September 25, 2023

Videos

Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in TRIPPED UP Trailer Video
Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in TRIPPED UP Trailer
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser Video
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette Video
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SIX