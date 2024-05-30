Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Monday, June 3, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Karamo Brown vs. Kaitlyn Bristowe in Game One

A brand-new season of NAME THAT TUNE blasts-off with talk show host and QUEER EYE star, Karamo Brown playing for Talented Twelve taking on reality TV’s sweetheart and star of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe playing for The Lemons Foundation.

In a thrilling game of By Request these two entertainment powerhouses battle it out in a highly competitive, highly entertaining showdown. But it’s the iconic Bid-A-Note that tests our celebrity’s wits and music knowledge with $100,000 up for grabs. The laughter, surprises, and big money prizes continue as Joey, a realtor from Charlotte, North Carolina goes head-to-head with Valerie, an Associate Director of Financial Aid from Staten Island, NY. A round of Remix’d puts their love of music to THE TEST but it’s the ultimate challenge Bid-A-Note that decides who will make it through to the Golden Medley to win thousands in prize money.

Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. The contests feature a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new “Eyes on the Prize” season premiere episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Monday, June 3 (8:00 - 9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NTU-406) (TV-PG D, L)

Name That Tune is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series’ showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.

