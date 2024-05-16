Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Thursday, May 23, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new season of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!

Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen - but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure?

If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. A life-long underdog taps into his inner “Rocky” to try to sing his way to the grand prize in the all-new “Eye of the Tiger!” season premiere episode of Don’t Forget the Lyrics airing Thursday, May 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DFL-301) (TV-PG D, L)

Created by Jeff Apploff, Don’t Forget The Lyrics! is produced by Apploff Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions. Jeff Apploff, Garry Bormet, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Pat Kiely, Sean O'Riordan and Niecy Nash serve as executive producers. Don’t Forget The Lyrics! is a Banijay format that first aired in 2007 and has been adapted in over 25 countries, most notably in France (Air Productions).

Watch a first look from the show here:

