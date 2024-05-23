Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hosted by Jamie Foxx alongside his daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, BEAT SHAZAM is the unique and interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to one million dollars.

Teams of sorority sisters, roommates and friends battle to take home the million-dollar prize in the all-new “Jamie’s Back!” season premiere episode of BEAT SHAZAM airing Tuesday, May 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BSH-710) (TV-PG D,L)

Hosted and executive-produced by award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx, who is joined by his daughter, producer and activist Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, Beat Shazam is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars. Over the course of its six previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million dollars.

In Season Seven, Beat Shazam will have special themed episodes that include teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes and mothers – all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime.

Beat Shazam was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, and is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Alternative Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, Seán O’Riordan and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.

