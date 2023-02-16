Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of AMERCAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, February 19, 2023
8:00-10:00 p.m. – AMERICAN IDOL: “601 (Auditions)” (601)
With help FROM SUPERSTAR judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and NASHVILLE to find the NEXT singing sensation.
"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC.
Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and SUPERSTAR judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show's fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.
Last season, ABC's "American Idol" ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among Adults 18-49.
Watch a preview here:
