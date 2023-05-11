Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, May 18, 2023

Simone's wedding day arrives as Jo and Link's relationship hits a major turning point. Meanwhile, the attending surgeons fly to Boston, forcing a reunion between Nick and Meredith. Bailey gets a big surprise.
Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe®️ Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®️, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time.
The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 19th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. They seek comfort FROM
one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.
