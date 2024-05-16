Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, May 19, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Who will become the next American Idol? The Top 3 finalists give their all for the last chance to earn America’s vote. Jon Bon Jovi serves as guest mentor and performer, plus special performances from other music legends and today’s top stars. The episode airs Sunday, May 19, 2024 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season seven on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and SUPERSTAR judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series.



“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Michaels Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

