Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Daphne Oz Joins as Guest Judge for the Northeast.
Season 13 of MASTERCHEF
celebrates the “United Tastes of America,” bringing together chefs FROM
four regions of the country: the Northeast, the Midwest, the West and the South.
In the first round of auditions, chefs FROM
the Northeast prepare their signature dishes for judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich, with guest judge Daphne Oz.
Five home cooks will receive a coveted white apron and move on in the hopes of becoming the NEXT MASTERCHEF
in the “Regional Auditions - The Northeast” of MASTERCHEF
airing Wednesday, June 28 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, MasterChef: United Tastes of America sees Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks FROM
four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region.
The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal!
Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef. Guest judges this season include MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
judge Daphne Oz, former MASTERCHEF
judge Graham Elliot, James Beard Award nominee Susan Feniger, James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry, Chef Andre Rush and Season 11 Winner Kelsey Murphy.
MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA
and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or by using #MasterChef.
Watch a preview here: