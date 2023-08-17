Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Sunday, August 20, 2023

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Sunday, August 20 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Photo 1 Interview: Matthew López on Writing & Directing RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 2 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 3 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 4 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Sunday, August 20, 2023 The final three remaining contestants battle for Gordon’s quarter-million-dollar investment in one last challenge. The competitors must prove their ability to EVOLVE their products - taking their businesses to the NEXT level.

Three previous contestants FROM the season will return to join each of the finalists in helping them transform an empty retail space into their very own pop-up launch event, where they will showcase their brands.

Two undercover INDUSTRY experts will be among the audience to react to the entrepreneurs’ leveled-up products and provide professional insights to aid Gordon in making his final decision to determine who will ultimately secure the investment in the “Finale” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Sunday, August 20 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Culinary titan Gordon Ramsay sets aside his razor-sharp knives for the cutthroat business world in the all-new competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, putting food and drink INDUSTRY entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000.

Ramsay gets down to business with a select group of food and drink INDUSTRY professionals, as he searches for the NEXT greatest culinary entrepreneur. The aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups.

As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the NEXT level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than a great idea. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only ANGEL investor.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE). Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Danny Schrader serves as executive producer and showrunner.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
LOVE AFTER LOCKUP to Return to WE tv For New Season In September Photo
LOVE AFTER LOCKUP to Return to WE tv For New Season In September

Love After Lockup follows seven new couples including five fan favorites from Love During Lockup as they discover more love, new doubts and encounter unforeseen obstacles in their relationships. Our couples are as vulnerable and raw as ever sharing their journey as they continue to find true love beyond prison walls. Watch the video teaser!

2
Video: Watch the DISENCHANTMENT PART 5 Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the DISENCHANTMENT PART 5 Trailer

The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Eric Andre (“Luci”) and Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West. Watch the video trailer now!

3
Jonathan Demmes Talking Heads Concert Film to Screen in IMAX Photo
Jonathan Demme's Talking Heads Concert Film to Screen in IMAX

After 40 years, Jonathan Demme's seminal Talking Heads concert film STOP MAKING SENSE returns to theaters with a TIFF World Premiere and Global IMAX Live event on September 11, then exclusively in IMAX on September 22 and in theaters everywhere on September 29, in a pristine new 4K restoration.

4
Inspired By A True Story MIRACLE IN EAST TEXAS Comes To Theaters Nationwide In October Photo
Inspired By A True Story MIRACLE IN EAST TEXAS Comes To Theaters Nationwide In October

MIRACLE IN EAST TEXAS, the award-winning family comedy, starring Kevin Sorbo, John Ratzenberger, Louis Gossett Jr., Tyler Mane, and Sam Sorbo and will premiere exclusively in select theaters on October 29 & 30th through Fathom Events.

From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, August 8, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Monday, August 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Monday, August 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, August 6, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, August 6, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, August 6, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, August 6, 2023

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX