Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Monday, May 29, 2023

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Monday, May 29 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+Founder of Broad Street Oyster Co., Christopher Tompkins, Joins as a Guest Judge

The pressure is on for big impressions as Gordon sets the tone and makes a SPLASH with an extravagant entrance. In the first challenge of the season, the competitors are split into teams and tasked with creating a food shack on the beach. The teams must work together to develop an enticing menu and deliver excellent customer service to attract customers and make profit.

The team with the most profitable shack is safe FROM elimination and a competitor FROM the losing team will go home in the “Seaside Shack” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Monday, May 29 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Culinary titan Gordon Ramsay sets aside his razor-sharp knives for the cutthroat business world in the all-new competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, putting food and drink INDUSTRY entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000.

Ramsay gets down to business with a select group of food and drink INDUSTRY professionals, as he searches for the NEXT greatest culinary entrepreneur. The aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups.

As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the NEXT level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than a great idea. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only ANGEL investor.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE). Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Danny Schrader serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Watch a video clip here:




