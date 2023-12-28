Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, December 31, 2023

During a game of “hide and seek,” Stewie takes refuge in Quagmire’s suitcase, only to wind up in Paris. Meanwhile, Peter and Lois take a getaway to Vermont, where Lois is intent on breaking Bonnie’s Instagram “like” record in the “The Stewaway” episode of FAMILY GUY
airing Sunday, Dec. 31 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Entering its 22nd season, FAMILY GUY
continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY
has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction.
Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of “Peter Griffin,” “Stewie Griffin,” “Brian Griffin” and “Glenn Quagmire”) was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of “Lois Griffin”) won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated FROM
2013 to 2015.
Season 22 will continue to provide a humorous take on current events and will see Peter getting a job at the Stop n’ Shop and taking a vacation to Florida with Lois. Additionally, Stewie and Brian help each other get over their mutual fear of showers and compete for sales against Bruce at the flea market. Also this season, Meg agrees to be Bruce and Jeffery’s surrogate and Lois joins Chris’s school as a substitute teacher.
Family Guy is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan and Alex Carter are executive producers.
Watch a preview here: