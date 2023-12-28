Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, December 31, 2023

FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Dec. 31 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 2 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose & More Perform in the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Special Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform in the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Special

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, December 31, 2023 During a game of “hide and seek,” Stewie takes refuge in Quagmire’s suitcase, only to wind up in Paris. Meanwhile, Peter and Lois take a getaway to Vermont, where Lois is intent on breaking Bonnie’s Instagram “like” record in the “The Stewaway” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Dec. 31 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its 22nd season, FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction.

Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of “Peter Griffin,” “Stewie Griffin,” “Brian Griffin” and “Glenn Quagmire”) was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of “Lois Griffin”) won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated FROM 2013 to 2015.

Season 22 will continue to provide a humorous take on current events and will see Peter getting a job at the Stop n’ Shop and taking a vacation to Florida with Lois. Additionally, Stewie and Brian help each other get over their mutual fear of showers and compete for sales against Bruce at the flea market. Also this season, Meg agrees to be Bruce and Jeffery’s surrogate and Lois joins Chris’s school as a substitute teacher.

Family Guy is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan and Alex Carter are executive producers.

Watch a preview here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch a Preview of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Photo
Video: Watch a Preview of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS

Go inside the shocking first confrontation between Natalia Grace and adoptive father Michael Barnett ahead of the the January 1 premiere of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS. In this clip, Natalia and Michael come face to face in their first sit down filmed in the docuseries as the two work through their past. Watch the video!

2
When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024? Photo
When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024?

hen will Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin return for new episodes of The View? Frequent fans of The View may notice that the No. 1 morning show has not been live on ABC throughout the past few weeks. Here's everything you need to know about when The View is coming back.

3
Final Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now Streaming Photo
Final Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now Streaming

For three seasons, we’ve followed the dynamic duo that is Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, through the ups and downs of their engagement, wedding, and pregnancy. Now, they’re taking us on their most intimate journey yet…bringing home their baby! Watch a sneak peek video of Brat and Judy preparing for True’s christening.

4
Video: Seth MacFarlanes TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game Photo
Video: Seth MacFarlane's TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game

On Christmas Day at Peacock Place at L.A. Live, Boston local Ted was seen heckling fans at the LA vs. Boston basketball game. The stunt was part of a takeover of the plaza, where Ted can be seen on the digital billboards taunting LA fans from Boston's favorite teddy bear saying, “Your team just sucks.” Watch the video!

From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, October 17, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, October 17, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Monday, October 16, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Monday, October 16, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on FOX - Monday, October 16, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on FOX - Monday, October 16, 2023

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
& JULIET