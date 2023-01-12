Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, January 15, 2023

Bob’s Burgers airing Sunday, Jan. 15 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. 

Jan. 12, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, January 15, 2023 Louise suspects there's something sinister afoot during a Halloween field trip to an apple orchard. Meanwhile, Tina and Gene hope to win the school costume parade in the "Apple Gore-chard! (But Not Gory)" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Jan. 15 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

BOB'S BURGERS returns to FOX for its 13th season this fall. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his quirky family, who help him run the restaurant.

The series won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program twice, in 2014 and 2017, and has been nominated in the category every year since 2012. The show also has earned the Annie Award for Best General Audience Animated Television Production, as well as awards for writing and for voice acting (H. Jon Benjamin).

Season 13 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes, as well as new and returning guest voices, including Molly Shannon, Sarah Silverman, Zach Galifianakis, Megan Mullally, Stephanie Beatriz, Jenny Slate and Will Forte.

BOB'S BURGERS has aired more than 200 episodes on FOX, and the series recently released its first full-length feature film, "The BOB'S BURGERS Movie," in theaters and on streaming platforms.

BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Kelvin Yu also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.

Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in February Photo
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in February
A heavyweight roster of guests, including multi-GRAMMY® winner John Mayer, global superstar Post Malone, rock legend Bret Michaels (“Rock of Love”), multi-GRAMMY® and Billboard Music Award-nominated Kesha (“Conjuring Kesha”), 8-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and actor Paul Rudd will join the show's lineup.
VIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Trailer
Returning this summer are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod, as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer. Watch the video trailer for Summer House season seven now!
Photos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast Photos Photo
Photos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast Photos
Check out new portrait photos of the cast, including returning cast members Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Mya Allen. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher and Chris Leoni.

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023
January 5, 2023

Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 12, 2023! Sheila grows jealous after Kat hits it off with her new retirement home friends. Meanwhile, Randi tries to find a way to tell Carter that she doesn’t like her engagement ring in the all-new “Call Me Prescription Roulette” episode. Watch a video clip from an episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023
January 5, 2023

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 12, 2023! It’s time for a Flatch-elor Party! Kelly and Shrub are scouting out the perfect location for Kelly’s dad’s bachelor party. They land on the laser tag park and shots are fired! Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023
January 5, 2023

Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 12, 2023! Chefs will face the ultimate test of their individual pallets in the 21st annual blind taste test challenge. Then, Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), and Justin Turner (professional baseball player) attend the dinner service. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, January 11, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, January 11, 2023
January 5, 2023

Get all the scoop on SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST, airing on FOX on Wednesday, January 11, 2023! The harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process continue as the recruits are faced with an emergency escape drill. Watch a video preview for the upcoming episodes now!
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Wednesday, January 11, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Wednesday, January 11, 2023
January 5, 2023

Get all the scoop on NAME THAT TUNE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, January 11, 2023! Chris Jericho vs. Adam Rippon and TODRICK Hall vs. Sheryl Swoopes. Beloved one-hour musical game show NAME THAT TUNE is back for Season Three and features all celebrity contestants! Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
share