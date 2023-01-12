Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, January 17, 2023
10:00-11:00 p.m. – WILL TRENT: “Don’t Let It Happen Again” (104)
Will and Faith's investigation into a small-town murder has large implications when a connection is drawn to a decadeslong, covered-up cold case. Meanwhile, the death of a security guard perplexes Angie while she contemplates an unexpected dinner invitation FROM Ormewood, which may rehash some memories FROM their past.
"Don't Let It Happen Again" was written by Inda Craig-Galvan and directed by Howie Deutch.
Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent WILL TRENT of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, WILL TRENT has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
Watch a preview of the new episode here:
