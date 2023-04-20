Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
10:00-11:00 p.m. – WILL TRENT: “Nothing Changed Except for Everything” (112)
With Angie on leave, Will and Faith partner up with Ormewood to investigate a string of serial KILLER CASES tied to Will and Angie's childhood and a chain of incidents, formerly investigated by Amanda and Evelyn, FROM the '80s.
Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent WILL TRENT of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, WILL TRENT has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
Watch a preview here:
Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent WILL TRENT of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, WILL TRENT has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
Watch a preview here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories