Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, May 8, 2023

Get all the scoop on NEXT LEVEL CHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, May 11, 2023! Eighteen chefs began the journey, three will cook in the finale, and only one will win the one-year mentorship, $250,000 and the title of NEXT LEVEL CHEF in the all-new “Made In America/Next Level Finale” two-hour Season Two finale episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF.